On Saturday at 7:30 PM ET, the New York Islanders square off with the Philadelphia Flyers. Is Oliver Wahlstrom going to light the lamp in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Oliver Wahlstrom score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +460 (Bet $10 to win $46.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Wahlstrom stats and insights

  • In two of 13 games this season, Wahlstrom has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
  • In one game against the Flyers this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken one of them.
  • Wahlstrom has picked up one goal and one assist on the power play.
  • He takes 1.1 shots per game, and converts 9.5% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Flyers defensive stats

  • The Flyers have conceded 58 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 13th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.5 hits and 17.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Wahlstrom recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/24/2023 Senators 2 1 1 10:04 Away W 5-3
11/22/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 13:01 Home W 3-2
11/18/2023 Flames 0 0 0 11:40 Away W 5-4 SO
11/16/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 14:31 Away L 4-3 SO
11/15/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 11:36 Away L 4-3 OT
11/13/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 16:14 Away L 4-1
11/9/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 14:54 Away L 5-2
11/7/2023 Wild 1 1 0 13:32 Home L 4-2
10/30/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 12:03 Home L 4-3 OT
10/28/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 13:51 Away W 2-0

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Islanders vs. Flyers game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and MSGSN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.