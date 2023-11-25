Will Ondrej Palat Score a Goal Against the Sabres on November 25?
Can we count on Ondrej Palat lighting the lamp when the New Jersey Devils take on the Buffalo Sabres at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your wagers, check out the numbers and trends below.
Will Ondrej Palat score a goal against the Sabres?
Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)
Palat stats and insights
- In one of 18 games this season, Palat scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- In one game against the Sabres this season, he has attempted two shots, but has not scored a goal.
- Palat has picked up one goal and four assists on the power play.
- He takes 1.6 shots per game, and converts 3.4% of them.
Sabres defensive stats
- The Sabres have conceded 63 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 19th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.7 hits and 15.7 blocked shots per game.
Palat recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/24/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|16:54
|Home
|L 2-1
|11/22/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|16:07
|Away
|L 4-0
|11/18/2023
|Rangers
|1
|1
|0
|22:09
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/16/2023
|Penguins
|1
|0
|1
|18:22
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/14/2023
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|15:33
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/10/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|16:31
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/7/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|0
|1
|15:21
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/5/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|15:38
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/3/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|15:21
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/2/2023
|Wild
|1
|0
|1
|16:05
|Away
|W 5-3
Devils vs. Sabres game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and MSG-B
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
