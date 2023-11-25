The New Jersey Devils, including Ondrej Palat, are in action Saturday versus the Buffalo Sabres at Prudential Center, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. If you're considering a wager on Palat against the Sabres, we have lots of info to help.

Ondrej Palat vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and MSG-B

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -120)

0.5 points (Over odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Devils vs Sabres Game Info

Palat Season Stats Insights

Palat has averaged 15:43 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -6).

Palat has scored a goal in one of 18 games this year.

Despite recording points in eight of 18 games this season, Palat has yet to post a multi-point contest.

Palat has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in seven of 18 games played.

The implied probability is 54.5% that Palat goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

There is a 40.8% chance of Palat having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Palat Stats vs. the Sabres

On the defensive side, the Sabres are conceding 63 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 19th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-6) ranks 20th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 18 Games 3 8 Points 0 1 Goals 0 7 Assists 0

