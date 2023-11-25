Ondrej Palat Game Preview: Devils vs. Sabres - November 25
The New Jersey Devils, including Ondrej Palat, are in action Saturday versus the Buffalo Sabres at Prudential Center, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. If you're considering a wager on Palat against the Sabres, we have lots of info to help.
Ondrej Palat vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and MSG-B
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)
Palat Season Stats Insights
- Palat has averaged 15:43 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -6).
- Palat has scored a goal in one of 18 games this year.
- Despite recording points in eight of 18 games this season, Palat has yet to post a multi-point contest.
- Palat has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in seven of 18 games played.
- The implied probability is 54.5% that Palat goes over his points over/under based on the odds.
- There is a 40.8% chance of Palat having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.
Palat Stats vs. the Sabres
- On the defensive side, the Sabres are conceding 63 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 19th in the NHL.
- The team's goal differential (-6) ranks 20th in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Buffalo
|18
|Games
|3
|8
|Points
|0
|1
|Goals
|0
|7
|Assists
|0
