Can we anticipate Owen Power finding the back of the net when the Buffalo Sabres play the New Jersey Devils at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Owen Power score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Power stats and insights

Power has scored in one of 20 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has attempted three shots in one game against the Devils this season, but has not scored.

Power has picked up one assist on the power play.

Power averages 1.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 3.2%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Devils defensive stats

On defense, the Devils are allowing 67 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 24th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Devils have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.6 hits and 12.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Power recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/24/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 17:39 Home W 3-2 11/22/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 23:53 Away L 4-3 OT 11/19/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 17:13 Away W 3-2 11/17/2023 Jets 0 0 0 21:55 Away L 3-2 11/14/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 21:39 Home L 5-2 11/11/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 20:46 Away L 4-0 11/10/2023 Wild 1 0 1 22:18 Home W 3-2 11/7/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 26:17 Away L 3-2 OT 11/4/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 24:07 Away W 6-4 11/3/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 24:46 Home L 5-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sabres vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and MSG-B

ESPN+, MSG, and MSG-B Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.