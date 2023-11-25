Owen Power Game Preview: Sabres vs. Devils - November 25
Owen Power will be among those on the ice Saturday when his Buffalo Sabres meet the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center. Thinking about a bet on Power? We have numbers and figures to help you.
Owen Power vs. Devils Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and MSG-B
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +140)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)
Sabres vs Devils Game Info
|Sabres vs Devils Prediction
|Sabres vs Devils Odds/Over/Under
|Sabres vs Devils Betting Trends & Stats
|Sabres vs Devils Player Props
|How to Watch Sabres vs Devils
Power Season Stats Insights
- Power has averaged 22:30 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -1).
- Power has scored a goal in one of 20 games this year.
- Despite recording points in nine of 20 games this season, Power has yet to post a multi-point contest.
- Power has an assist in eight of 20 games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.
- Power's implied probability to go over his point total is 41.7% based on the odds.
- There is a 37% chance of Power having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.
Power Stats vs. the Devils
- The Devils have given up 67 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 24th in the league in goals allowed.
- The team has the league's 21st-ranked goal differential (-7).
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. New Jersey
|20
|Games
|4
|9
|Points
|1
|1
|Goals
|0
|8
|Assists
|1
