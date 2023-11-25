Owen Power will be among those on the ice Saturday when his Buffalo Sabres meet the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center. Thinking about a bet on Power? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Owen Power vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and MSG-B

ESPN+, MSG, and MSG-B Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +140)

0.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Sabres vs Devils Game Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Power Season Stats Insights

Power has averaged 22:30 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -1).

Power has scored a goal in one of 20 games this year.

Despite recording points in nine of 20 games this season, Power has yet to post a multi-point contest.

Power has an assist in eight of 20 games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Power's implied probability to go over his point total is 41.7% based on the odds.

There is a 37% chance of Power having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Power Stats vs. the Devils

The Devils have given up 67 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 24th in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 21st-ranked goal differential (-7).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 20 Games 4 9 Points 1 1 Goals 0 8 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.