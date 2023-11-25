Owen Tippett Game Preview: Flyers vs. Islanders - November 25
Owen Tippett will be on the ice when the Philadelphia Flyers and New York Islanders face off at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023. Looking to wager on Tippett's props? Here is some information to assist you.
Owen Tippett vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)
Tippett Season Stats Insights
- In 20 games this season, Tippett has a plus-minus of -2, while averaging 15:11 on the ice per game.
- Tippett has netted a goal in a game six times this season in 20 games played, including multiple goals once.
- In 10 of 20 games this season, Tippett has registered a point, and four of those games included multiple points.
- Tippett has an assist in six of 20 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.
- Tippett's implied probability to go over his point total is 48.8% based on the odds.
- The implied probability of Tippett going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 30.3%.
Tippett Stats vs. the Islanders
- On the defensive side, the Islanders are allowing 60 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 16th in the league.
- The team has the league's 24th-ranked goal differential (-9).
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. New York
|20
|Games
|5
|14
|Points
|1
|7
|Goals
|0
|7
|Assists
|1
