Owen Tippett will be on the ice when the Philadelphia Flyers and New York Islanders face off at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023. Looking to wager on Tippett's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Owen Tippett vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and MSGSN

ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Flyers vs Islanders Game Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tippett Season Stats Insights

In 20 games this season, Tippett has a plus-minus of -2, while averaging 15:11 on the ice per game.

Tippett has netted a goal in a game six times this season in 20 games played, including multiple goals once.

In 10 of 20 games this season, Tippett has registered a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

Tippett has an assist in six of 20 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Tippett's implied probability to go over his point total is 48.8% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Tippett going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 30.3%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Tippett Stats vs. the Islanders

On the defensive side, the Islanders are allowing 60 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 16th in the league.

The team has the league's 24th-ranked goal differential (-9).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 20 Games 5 14 Points 1 7 Goals 0 7 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.