For people looking to bet on the upcoming matchup between the New York Islanders and the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET, is Pierre Engvall a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Pierre Engvall score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +420 (Bet $10 to win $42.00 if he scores a goal)

Engvall stats and insights

  • In one of 18 games this season, Engvall scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • He has attempted zero shots in one game against the Flyers this season, but has not scored.
  • On the power play, Engvall has accumulated one goal and one assist.
  • He takes 1.0 shot per game, and converts 5.3% of them.

Flyers defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Flyers are giving up 58 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 13th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.5 hits and 17.3 blocked shots per game.

Engvall recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/24/2023 Senators 0 0 0 12:03 Away W 5-3
11/22/2023 Flyers 2 0 2 12:57 Home W 3-2
11/18/2023 Flames 1 0 1 15:21 Away W 5-4 SO
11/16/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 16:51 Away L 4-3 SO
11/15/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 13:08 Away L 4-3 OT
11/13/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 16:28 Away L 4-1
11/11/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 16:45 Home L 4-1
11/7/2023 Wild 1 0 1 10:31 Home L 4-2
11/4/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 12:30 Home L 4-3 OT
11/2/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 15:49 Away W 3-0

Islanders vs. Flyers game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and MSGSN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

