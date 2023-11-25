Will Rasmus Andersson Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on November 25?
For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the Calgary Flames and the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, is Rasmus Andersson a player who is likely find the back of the net? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.
Will Rasmus Andersson score a goal against the Avalanche?
Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)
Andersson stats and insights
- In three of 16 games this season, Andersson has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- This is his first game of the season against the Avalanche.
- Andersson has picked up two assists on the power play.
- Andersson's shooting percentage is 7.7%, and he averages 2.0 shots per game.
Avalanche defensive stats
- The Avalanche are 12th in goals allowed, giving up 57 total goals (three per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.3 hits and 13.4 blocked shots per game.
Andersson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/24/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|22:35
|Away
|W 7-4
|11/22/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|24:27
|Away
|L 4-2
|11/20/2023
|Kraken
|3
|1
|2
|24:40
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/18/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|26:35
|Home
|L 5-4 SO
|11/16/2023
|Canucks
|1
|0
|1
|20:46
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/14/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|0
|1
|19:08
|Away
|W 2-1
|11/11/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|22:20
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/10/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|28:27
|Away
|L 5-4 SO
|11/7/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|25:00
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/4/2023
|Kraken
|1
|1
|0
|26:13
|Away
|W 6-3
Flames vs. Avalanche game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and ALT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
