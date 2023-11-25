The Calgary Flames, Rasmus Andersson among them, play the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, at Ball Arena. Prop bets for Andersson in that upcoming Flames-Avalanche game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Rasmus Andersson vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ALT

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Andersson Season Stats Insights

Andersson has averaged 19:16 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +1).

Andersson has a goal in three of 16 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Andersson has registered a point in a game nine times this season out of 16 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

In seven of 16 games this season, Andersson has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability that Andersson hits the over on his points over/under is 46.5%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Andersson going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 39.2%.

Andersson Stats vs. the Avalanche

The Avalanche are 12th in goals allowed, giving up 57 total goals (3.0 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+15) ranks sixth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Colorado 16 Games 3 11 Points 4 3 Goals 1 8 Assists 3

