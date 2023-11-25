Rasmus Dahlin will be among those in action Saturday when his Buffalo Sabres play the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center. If you'd like to wager on Dahlin's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Rasmus Dahlin vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and MSG-B

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -175)

0.5 points (Over odds: -175) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -128)

Sabres vs Devils Game Info

Dahlin Season Stats Insights

In 20 games this season, Dahlin has averaged 25:00 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -4.

Dahlin has a goal in four of 20 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

In 14 of 20 games this season, Dahlin has registered a point, including two games with two or more points.

In 11 of 20 games this season, Dahlin has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

The implied probability that Dahlin hits the over on his points over/under is 63.6%, based on the odds.

Dahlin has an implied probability of 56.1% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Dahlin Stats vs. the Devils

The Devils have conceded 67 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 24th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 21st-ranked goal differential (-7).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 20 Games 4 17 Points 2 4 Goals 1 13 Assists 1

