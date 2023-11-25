Will Ryan Poehling Score a Goal Against the Islanders on November 25?
The Philadelphia Flyers' upcoming game versus the New York Islanders is scheduled for Saturday at 7:30 PM ET. Will Ryan Poehling find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Ryan Poehling score a goal against the Islanders?
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)
Poehling stats and insights
- Poehling has scored in two of 17 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In one game against the Islanders this season, he has attempted one shot, but has not scored a goal.
- Poehling has zero points on the power play.
- He has a 9.1% shooting percentage, attempting 1.1 shots per game.
Islanders defensive stats
- The Islanders have conceded 60 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 16th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents three times while averaging 19.1 hits and 19 blocked shots per game.
Poehling recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/24/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|13:41
|Home
|L 3-1
|11/22/2023
|Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|17:18
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/19/2023
|Blue Jackets
|3
|1
|2
|13:51
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/18/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|16:06
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/15/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|1
|0
|17:18
|Away
|W 3-1
|11/11/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|14:55
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/7/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|9:41
|Away
|L 2-1
|11/4/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|11:33
|Home
|L 5-0
|11/3/2023
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|10:14
|Away
|W 5-1
|10/28/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|9:15
|Home
|L 7-4
Flyers vs. Islanders game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
