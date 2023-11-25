The Philadelphia Flyers' upcoming game versus the New York Islanders is scheduled for Saturday at 7:30 PM ET. Will Ryan Poehling find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Ryan Poehling score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Poehling stats and insights

  • Poehling has scored in two of 17 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • In one game against the Islanders this season, he has attempted one shot, but has not scored a goal.
  • Poehling has zero points on the power play.
  • He has a 9.1% shooting percentage, attempting 1.1 shots per game.

Islanders defensive stats

  • The Islanders have conceded 60 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 16th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents three times while averaging 19.1 hits and 19 blocked shots per game.

Poehling recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/24/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 13:41 Home L 3-1
11/22/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 17:18 Away L 3-2
11/19/2023 Blue Jackets 3 1 2 13:51 Home W 5-2
11/18/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 16:06 Home W 4-3 OT
11/15/2023 Hurricanes 1 1 0 17:18 Away W 3-1
11/11/2023 Kings 0 0 0 14:55 Away W 4-2
11/7/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 9:41 Away L 2-1
11/4/2023 Kings 0 0 0 11:33 Home L 5-0
11/3/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 10:14 Away W 5-1
10/28/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 9:15 Home L 7-4

Flyers vs. Islanders game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and MSGSN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

