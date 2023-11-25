Will Ryan Pulock Score a Goal Against the Flyers on November 25?
Will Ryan Pulock find the back of the net when the New York Islanders face off against the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.
Will Ryan Pulock score a goal against the Flyers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)
Pulock stats and insights
- Pulock has scored in one of 19 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- In one game against the Flyers this season, he has taken zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
- Pulock has no points on the power play.
- He takes 1.3 shots per game, and converts 4.0% of them.
Flyers defensive stats
- The Flyers are 13th in goals allowed, conceding 58 total goals (2.9 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.5 hits and 17.3 blocked shots per game.
Pulock recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/24/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|28:47
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/22/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|20:05
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/18/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|20:02
|Away
|W 5-4 SO
|11/16/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|20:40
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/15/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|18:43
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/13/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|20:27
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/11/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|22:18
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/9/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|20:29
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/7/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|16:31
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/4/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|0
|1
|26:32
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
Islanders vs. Flyers game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
