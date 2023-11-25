The California Golden Bears (2-4) will be attempting to stop a three-game losing skid when hitting the road against the San Diego State Aztecs (4-1) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at JSerra Pavilion. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on MW Network.

San Diego State vs. Cal Game Info

  • When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: JSerra Pavilion in San Juan Capistrano, California
  • TV: MW Network

San Diego State Stats Insights

  • This season, the Aztecs have a 46.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.2% higher than the 45.3% of shots the Golden Bears' opponents have knocked down.
  • San Diego State has a 2-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.3% from the field.
  • The Aztecs are the 172nd ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Bears rank 205th.
  • The Aztecs put up 83 points per game, 10 more points than the 73 the Golden Bears allow.
  • When San Diego State scores more than 73 points, it is 4-0.

Cal Stats Insights

  • The Golden Bears' 45.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.5 percentage points higher than the Aztecs have allowed to their opponents (42.6%).
  • Cal has put together a 1-3 straight-up record in games it shoots over 42.6% from the field.
  • The Golden Bears are the 205th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Aztecs sit at 126th.
  • The Golden Bears' 74.3 points per game are only 2.7 more points than the 71.6 the Aztecs allow.
  • Cal has a 2-2 record when allowing fewer than 83 points.

San Diego State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • San Diego State scored 75.4 points per game at home last year, compared to 68.9 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 6.5 points per contest.
  • In 2022-23, the Aztecs ceded 60.4 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, they allowed 65.6.
  • San Diego State averaged 8.2 treys per game, which was 0.7 more than it averaged in road games (7.5). When it came to three-point percentage, it shot 37.4% when playing at home and 38.7% when playing on the road.

Cal Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Cal scored 60.5 points per game last season, 3.9 more than it averaged on the road (56.6).
  • At home, the Golden Bears allowed 68.4 points per game, 5.4 fewer points than they allowed away (73.8).
  • Beyond the arc, Cal made fewer treys away (4.3 per game) than at home (5.5) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (27.8%) than at home (32.4%) too.

San Diego State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/14/2023 Long Beach State W 88-76 Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
11/17/2023 Saint Mary's (CA) W 79-54 T-Mobile Arena
11/19/2023 Washington W 100-97 T-Mobile Arena
11/25/2023 Cal - JSerra Pavilion
11/27/2023 Point Loma - Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
12/1/2023 @ UCSD - LionTree Arena

Cal Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/16/2023 Montana State L 63-60 Haas Pavilion
11/21/2023 UTEP L 75-72 JSerra Pavilion
11/23/2023 Tulane L 84-81 JSerra Pavilion
11/25/2023 San Diego State - JSerra Pavilion
12/2/2023 Santa Clara - Haas Pavilion
12/9/2023 @ Butler - Hinkle Fieldhouse

