How to Watch San Diego State vs. Cal on TV or Live Stream - November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 12:38 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
The California Golden Bears (2-4) will be attempting to stop a three-game losing skid when hitting the road against the San Diego State Aztecs (4-1) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at JSerra Pavilion. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on MW Network.
San Diego State vs. Cal Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: JSerra Pavilion in San Juan Capistrano, California
- TV: MW Network
San Diego State Stats Insights
- This season, the Aztecs have a 46.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.2% higher than the 45.3% of shots the Golden Bears' opponents have knocked down.
- San Diego State has a 2-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.3% from the field.
- The Aztecs are the 172nd ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Bears rank 205th.
- The Aztecs put up 83 points per game, 10 more points than the 73 the Golden Bears allow.
- When San Diego State scores more than 73 points, it is 4-0.
Cal Stats Insights
- The Golden Bears' 45.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.5 percentage points higher than the Aztecs have allowed to their opponents (42.6%).
- Cal has put together a 1-3 straight-up record in games it shoots over 42.6% from the field.
- The Golden Bears are the 205th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Aztecs sit at 126th.
- The Golden Bears' 74.3 points per game are only 2.7 more points than the 71.6 the Aztecs allow.
- Cal has a 2-2 record when allowing fewer than 83 points.
San Diego State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- San Diego State scored 75.4 points per game at home last year, compared to 68.9 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 6.5 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, the Aztecs ceded 60.4 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, they allowed 65.6.
- San Diego State averaged 8.2 treys per game, which was 0.7 more than it averaged in road games (7.5). When it came to three-point percentage, it shot 37.4% when playing at home and 38.7% when playing on the road.
Cal Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Cal scored 60.5 points per game last season, 3.9 more than it averaged on the road (56.6).
- At home, the Golden Bears allowed 68.4 points per game, 5.4 fewer points than they allowed away (73.8).
- Beyond the arc, Cal made fewer treys away (4.3 per game) than at home (5.5) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (27.8%) than at home (32.4%) too.
San Diego State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/14/2023
|Long Beach State
|W 88-76
|Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
|11/17/2023
|Saint Mary's (CA)
|W 79-54
|T-Mobile Arena
|11/19/2023
|Washington
|W 100-97
|T-Mobile Arena
|11/25/2023
|Cal
|-
|JSerra Pavilion
|11/27/2023
|Point Loma
|-
|Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
|12/1/2023
|@ UCSD
|-
|LionTree Arena
Cal Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/16/2023
|Montana State
|L 63-60
|Haas Pavilion
|11/21/2023
|UTEP
|L 75-72
|JSerra Pavilion
|11/23/2023
|Tulane
|L 84-81
|JSerra Pavilion
|11/25/2023
|San Diego State
|-
|JSerra Pavilion
|12/2/2023
|Santa Clara
|-
|Haas Pavilion
|12/9/2023
|@ Butler
|-
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.