The California Golden Bears (2-4) will be attempting to stop a three-game losing skid when hitting the road against the San Diego State Aztecs (4-1) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at JSerra Pavilion. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on MW Network.

San Diego State vs. Cal Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

San Diego State Stats Insights

This season, the Aztecs have a 46.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.2% higher than the 45.3% of shots the Golden Bears' opponents have knocked down.

San Diego State has a 2-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.3% from the field.

The Aztecs are the 172nd ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Bears rank 205th.

The Aztecs put up 83 points per game, 10 more points than the 73 the Golden Bears allow.

When San Diego State scores more than 73 points, it is 4-0.

Cal Stats Insights

The Golden Bears' 45.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.5 percentage points higher than the Aztecs have allowed to their opponents (42.6%).

Cal has put together a 1-3 straight-up record in games it shoots over 42.6% from the field.

The Golden Bears are the 205th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Aztecs sit at 126th.

The Golden Bears' 74.3 points per game are only 2.7 more points than the 71.6 the Aztecs allow.

Cal has a 2-2 record when allowing fewer than 83 points.

San Diego State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

San Diego State scored 75.4 points per game at home last year, compared to 68.9 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 6.5 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Aztecs ceded 60.4 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, they allowed 65.6.

San Diego State averaged 8.2 treys per game, which was 0.7 more than it averaged in road games (7.5). When it came to three-point percentage, it shot 37.4% when playing at home and 38.7% when playing on the road.

Cal Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Cal scored 60.5 points per game last season, 3.9 more than it averaged on the road (56.6).

At home, the Golden Bears allowed 68.4 points per game, 5.4 fewer points than they allowed away (73.8).

Beyond the arc, Cal made fewer treys away (4.3 per game) than at home (5.5) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (27.8%) than at home (32.4%) too.

San Diego State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/14/2023 Long Beach State W 88-76 Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl 11/17/2023 Saint Mary's (CA) W 79-54 T-Mobile Arena 11/19/2023 Washington W 100-97 T-Mobile Arena 11/25/2023 Cal - JSerra Pavilion 11/27/2023 Point Loma - Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl 12/1/2023 @ UCSD - LionTree Arena

Cal Upcoming Schedule