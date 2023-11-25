The San Diego State Aztecs (4-1) welcome in the California Golden Bears (2-4) after winning three home games in a row. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the San Diego State vs. Cal matchup in this article.

San Diego State vs. Cal Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: JSerra Pavilion in San Juan Capistrano, California

JSerra Pavilion in San Juan Capistrano, California How to Watch on TV: MW Network

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

San Diego State vs. Cal Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total San Diego State Moneyline Cal Moneyline BetMGM San Diego State (-13.5) 143.5 -1200 +725 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel San Diego State (-13.5) 143.5 -1600 +820 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

San Diego State vs. Cal Betting Trends

San Diego State has won two games against the spread this season.

Aztecs games have hit the over three out of four times this season.

Cal has put together a 3-3-0 record against the spread this year.

In the Golden Bears' six chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total four times.

San Diego State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +6000

+6000 Bookmakers rate San Diego State much lower (26th in the country) than the computer rankings do (20th-best).

Based on its moneyline odds, San Diego State has a 1.6% chance of winning the national championship.

Cal Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +100000

+100000 While our computer ranking places Cal 184th in the country, the team's national championship odds rank is significantly better, placing it 92nd.

With odds of +100000, Cal has been given a 0.1% chance of winning the national championship.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.