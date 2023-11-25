Saturday's game between the San Diego State Aztecs (4-1) and the California Golden Bears (2-4) at JSerra Pavilion should be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 82-69 and heavily favors San Diego State to secure the victory. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on November 25.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

San Diego State vs. Cal Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: MW Network

Where: San Juan Capistrano, California

Venue: JSerra Pavilion

San Diego State vs. Cal Score Prediction

Prediction: San Diego State 82, Cal 69

Spread & Total Prediction for San Diego State vs. Cal

Computer Predicted Spread: San Diego State (-13.6)

San Diego State (-13.6) Computer Predicted Total: 151.0

San Diego State is 2-2-0 against the spread, while Cal's ATS record this season is 3-3-0. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Aztecs are 3-1-0 and the Golden Bears are 4-2-0.

San Diego State Performance Insights

The Aztecs have a +57 scoring differential, topping opponents by 11.4 points per game. They're putting up 83.0 points per game to rank 58th in college basketball and are giving up 71.6 per contest to rank 201st in college basketball.

The 33.6 rebounds per game San Diego State averages rank 178th in the country, and are 2.4 more than the 31.2 its opponents grab per outing.

San Diego State knocks down 7.6 three-pointers per game (163rd in college basketball) at a 34.9% rate (121st in college basketball), compared to the 7.0 its opponents make while shooting 30.4% from beyond the arc.

The Aztecs rank 82nd in college basketball by averaging 100.7 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 153rd in college basketball, allowing 86.8 points per 100 possessions.

San Diego State has had fewer turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 11.2 per game (132nd in college basketball play) while forcing 14.2 (81st in college basketball).

Cal Performance Insights

The Golden Bears are outscoring opponents by 1.3 points per game, with a +8 scoring differential overall. They put up 74.3 points per game (200th in college basketball) and allow 73.0 per contest (227th in college basketball).

Cal is 211th in the country at 32.8 rebounds per game. That's 9.8 more than the 23.0 its opponents average.

Cal connects on 7.8 three-pointers per game (140th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.5. It shoots 34.6% from deep, and its opponents shoot 35.7%.

Cal loses the turnover battle by 2.8 per game, committing 13.5 (276th in college basketball) while its opponents average 10.7.

