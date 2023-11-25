San Diego State vs. Cal November 25 Tickets & Start Time
The California Golden Bears (1-1) play the San Diego State Aztecs (1-1) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at JSerra Pavilion. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.
San Diego State vs. Cal Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, November 25
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
San Diego State Top Players (2022-23)
- Matt Bradley: 12.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Lamont Butler: 8.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Darrion Trammell: 9.8 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Nathan Mensah: 6.0 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.6 BLK
- Jaedon LeDee: 7.9 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
Cal Top Players (2022-23)
- Lars Thiemann: 9.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Joel Brown: 6.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kuany Kuany: 9.0 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Grant Newell: 8.0 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Sam Alajiki: 6.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
San Diego State vs. Cal Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|San Diego State Rank
|San Diego State AVG
|Cal AVG
|Cal Rank
|186th
|71.2
|Points Scored
|58.3
|362nd
|27th
|63.5
|Points Allowed
|70.1
|177th
|79th
|33.4
|Rebounds
|27.7
|351st
|83rd
|9.6
|Off. Rebounds
|6.7
|317th
|229th
|6.9
|3pt Made
|4.9
|352nd
|186th
|12.9
|Assists
|9.6
|358th
|72nd
|10.8
|Turnovers
|11.9
|189th
