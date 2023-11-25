The California Golden Bears (1-1) play the San Diego State Aztecs (1-1) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at JSerra Pavilion. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.

San Diego State vs. Cal Game Information

San Diego State Top Players (2022-23)

Matt Bradley: 12.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Lamont Butler: 8.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Darrion Trammell: 9.8 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.8 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Nathan Mensah: 6.0 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.6 BLK

6.0 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.6 BLK Jaedon LeDee: 7.9 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

Cal Top Players (2022-23)

Lars Thiemann: 9.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

9.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK Joel Brown: 6.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

6.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Kuany Kuany: 9.0 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.0 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Grant Newell: 8.0 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.0 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Sam Alajiki: 6.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

San Diego State vs. Cal Stat Comparison (2022-23)

San Diego State Rank San Diego State AVG Cal AVG Cal Rank 186th 71.2 Points Scored 58.3 362nd 27th 63.5 Points Allowed 70.1 177th 79th 33.4 Rebounds 27.7 351st 83rd 9.6 Off. Rebounds 6.7 317th 229th 6.9 3pt Made 4.9 352nd 186th 12.9 Assists 9.6 358th 72nd 10.8 Turnovers 11.9 189th

