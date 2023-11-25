The San Diego State Aztecs (4-1) are heavily favored (-14.5) to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the California Golden Bears (2-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at JSerra Pavilion. The contest airs on MW Network. The point total is 145.5 in the matchup.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

San Diego State vs. Cal Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: MW Network

MW Network Where: San Juan Capistrano, California

San Juan Capistrano, California Venue: JSerra Pavilion

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under San Diego State -14.5 145.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

San Diego State vs Cal Betting Records & Stats

The Aztecs are 2-2-0 against the spread this season.

San Diego State has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -2000.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Aztecs have a 95.2% chance to win.

Cal has a 3-3-0 record against the spread this year.

This is the worst odds of a win that sportsbooks have given the Golden Bears this season with a +900 moneyline set for this game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Cal has a 10% chance of walking away with the win.

San Diego State vs. Cal Over/Under Stats

Games Over 145.5 % of Games Over 145.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total San Diego State 1 25% 83.0 157.3 71.6 144.6 139.0 Cal 4 66.7% 74.3 157.3 73.0 144.6 143.3

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional San Diego State vs Cal Insights & Trends

The 83.0 points per game the Aztecs score are 10.0 more points than the Golden Bears give up (73.0).

San Diego State has a 2-1 record against the spread and a 4-0 record overall when putting up more than 73.0 points.

The Golden Bears put up just 2.7 more points per game (74.3) than the Aztecs give up (71.6).

When it scores more than 71.6 points, Cal is 3-1 against the spread and 1-3 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

San Diego State vs. Cal Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 14.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) San Diego State 2-2-0 1-0 3-1-0 Cal 3-3-0 0-0 4-2-0

San Diego State vs. Cal Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

San Diego State Cal 15-1 Home Record 3-14 8-2 Away Record 0-12 7-6-0 Home ATS Record 4-12-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 5-6-0 75.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 60.5 68.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 56.6 6-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-8-0 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-6-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.