San Diego State vs. Cal: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 25
The San Diego State Aztecs (4-1) are heavily favored (-14.5) to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the California Golden Bears (2-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at JSerra Pavilion. The contest airs on MW Network. The point total is 145.5 in the matchup.
San Diego State vs. Cal Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: MW Network
- Where: San Juan Capistrano, California
- Venue: JSerra Pavilion
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|San Diego State
|-14.5
|145.5
Sportsbook Promo Codes
San Diego State vs Cal Betting Records & Stats
- The Aztecs are 2-2-0 against the spread this season.
- San Diego State has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -2000.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Aztecs have a 95.2% chance to win.
- Cal has a 3-3-0 record against the spread this year.
- This is the worst odds of a win that sportsbooks have given the Golden Bears this season with a +900 moneyline set for this game.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Cal has a 10% chance of walking away with the win.
San Diego State vs. Cal Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 145.5
|% of Games Over 145.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|San Diego State
|1
|25%
|83.0
|157.3
|71.6
|144.6
|139.0
|Cal
|4
|66.7%
|74.3
|157.3
|73.0
|144.6
|143.3
Additional San Diego State vs Cal Insights & Trends
- The 83.0 points per game the Aztecs score are 10.0 more points than the Golden Bears give up (73.0).
- San Diego State has a 2-1 record against the spread and a 4-0 record overall when putting up more than 73.0 points.
- The Golden Bears put up just 2.7 more points per game (74.3) than the Aztecs give up (71.6).
- When it scores more than 71.6 points, Cal is 3-1 against the spread and 1-3 overall.
San Diego State vs. Cal Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 14.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|San Diego State
|2-2-0
|1-0
|3-1-0
|Cal
|3-3-0
|0-0
|4-2-0
San Diego State vs. Cal Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|San Diego State
|Cal
|15-1
|Home Record
|3-14
|8-2
|Away Record
|0-12
|7-6-0
|Home ATS Record
|4-12-0
|5-5-0
|Away ATS Record
|5-6-0
|75.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|60.5
|68.9
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|56.6
|6-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|8-8-0
|4-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|5-6-0
