Should you bet on Scott Laughton to light the lamp when the Philadelphia Flyers and the New York Islanders meet up on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Scott Laughton score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a goal)

Laughton stats and insights

  • In one of 20 games this season, Laughton scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • In one game versus the Islanders this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken two of them.
  • Laughton has zero points on the power play.
  • Laughton's shooting percentage is 2.1%, and he averages 2.4 shots per game.

Islanders defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Islanders are allowing 60 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 16th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Islanders have three shutouts, and they average 19.1 hits and 19 blocked shots per game.

Laughton recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/24/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 17:33 Home L 3-1
11/22/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 10:40 Away L 3-2
11/19/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 16:51 Home W 5-2
11/18/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 14:16 Home W 4-3 OT
11/15/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 15:38 Away W 3-1
11/11/2023 Kings 0 0 0 16:09 Away W 4-2
11/10/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 17:33 Away W 6-3
11/7/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 17:57 Away L 2-1
11/4/2023 Kings 0 0 0 15:42 Home L 5-0
11/3/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 16:49 Away W 5-1

Flyers vs. Islanders game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and MSGSN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

