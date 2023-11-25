Will Scott Mayfield Score a Goal Against the Flyers on November 25?
When the New York Islanders take on the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET, will Scott Mayfield light the lamp? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Scott Mayfield score a goal against the Flyers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Mayfield stats and insights
- Mayfield is yet to score through 12 games this season.
- He has not scored against the Flyers this season in one game (zero shots).
- Mayfield has zero points on the power play.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Flyers defensive stats
- The Flyers are 13th in goals allowed, giving up 58 total goals (2.9 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Flyers have one shutout, and they average 15.5 hits and 17.3 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Mayfield recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/24/2023
|Senators
|1
|0
|1
|26:19
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/22/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|17:09
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/18/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|17:17
|Away
|W 5-4 SO
|11/16/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|16:29
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/15/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|19:19
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/13/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|16:35
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/11/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|15:32
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/9/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|19:17
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/7/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|17:54
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/4/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|20:13
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Islanders vs. Flyers game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.