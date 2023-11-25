When the Philadelphia Flyers square off against the New York Islanders on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET, will Sean Couturier score a goal? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Sean Couturier score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Couturier stats and insights

Couturier has scored in five of 18 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game against the Islanders this season, he has taken eight shots, but has not scored a goal.

On the power play, Couturier has accumulated one goal and two assists.

Couturier's shooting percentage is 11.1%, and he averages 2.3 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Islanders defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Islanders are allowing 60 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 16th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Islanders have three shutouts, and they average 19.1 hits and 19 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Couturier recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/24/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 23:09 Home L 3-1 11/22/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 19:05 Away L 3-2 11/19/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 16:20 Home W 5-2 11/18/2023 Golden Knights 2 1 1 18:55 Home W 4-3 OT 11/15/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 20:39 Away W 3-1 11/11/2023 Kings 1 0 1 16:53 Away W 4-2 11/10/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 16:50 Away W 6-3 11/7/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 22:20 Away L 2-1 11/1/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 18:34 Home L 5-2 10/30/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 20:10 Home L 3-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Flyers vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and MSGSN

ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.