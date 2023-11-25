When the Philadelphia Flyers square off against the New York Islanders on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET, will Sean Couturier score a goal? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Sean Couturier score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)

Couturier stats and insights

  • Couturier has scored in five of 18 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • In one game against the Islanders this season, he has taken eight shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • On the power play, Couturier has accumulated one goal and two assists.
  • Couturier's shooting percentage is 11.1%, and he averages 2.3 shots per game.

Islanders defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Islanders are allowing 60 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 16th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Islanders have three shutouts, and they average 19.1 hits and 19 blocked shots per game.

Couturier recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/24/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 23:09 Home L 3-1
11/22/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 19:05 Away L 3-2
11/19/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 16:20 Home W 5-2
11/18/2023 Golden Knights 2 1 1 18:55 Home W 4-3 OT
11/15/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 20:39 Away W 3-1
11/11/2023 Kings 1 0 1 16:53 Away W 4-2
11/10/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 16:50 Away W 6-3
11/7/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 22:20 Away L 2-1
11/1/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 18:34 Home L 5-2
10/30/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 20:10 Home L 3-2

Flyers vs. Islanders game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and MSGSN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

