Sean Couturier and the Philadelphia Flyers will face the New York Islanders at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, at UBS Arena. Prop bets for Couturier are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Sean Couturier vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and MSGSN

0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

0.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Flyers vs Islanders Game Info

Couturier Season Stats Insights

Couturier has averaged 17:28 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +5).

Couturier has a goal in five games this season through 18 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Couturier has a point in 11 games this season (out of 18), including multiple points three times.

Couturier has an assist in eight of 18 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Couturier's implied probability to go over his point total is 57.1% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 41.7% of Couturier going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Couturier Stats vs. the Islanders

The Islanders are 16th in goals allowed, conceding 60 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

The team's -9 goal differential ranks 24th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 18 Games 1 14 Points 0 5 Goals 0 9 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.