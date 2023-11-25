For people wanting to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the Philadelphia Flyers and the New York Islanders on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET, is Sean Walker a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Will Sean Walker score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)

Walker stats and insights

Walker has scored in three of 20 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has attempted five shots in one game against the Islanders this season, but has not scored.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He has a 7.7% shooting percentage, attempting 2.0 shots per game.

Islanders defensive stats

The Islanders are 16th in goals allowed, conceding 60 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Islanders have three shutouts, and they average 19.1 hits and 19 blocked shots per game.

Walker recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/24/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 24:50 Home L 3-1 11/22/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 20:27 Away L 3-2 11/19/2023 Blue Jackets 2 0 2 19:49 Home W 5-2 11/18/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 22:23 Home W 4-3 OT 11/15/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 24:03 Away W 3-1 11/11/2023 Kings 2 0 2 22:53 Away W 4-2 11/10/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 24:17 Away W 6-3 11/7/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 23:34 Away L 2-1 11/4/2023 Kings 0 0 0 20:48 Home L 5-0 11/3/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 19:39 Away W 5-1

Flyers vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and MSGSN

ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

