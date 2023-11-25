Will Sean Walker Score a Goal Against the Islanders on November 25?
For people wanting to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the Philadelphia Flyers and the New York Islanders on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET, is Sean Walker a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.
Will Sean Walker score a goal against the Islanders?
Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)
Walker stats and insights
- Walker has scored in three of 20 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has attempted five shots in one game against the Islanders this season, but has not scored.
- He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- He has a 7.7% shooting percentage, attempting 2.0 shots per game.
Islanders defensive stats
- The Islanders are 16th in goals allowed, conceding 60 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Islanders have three shutouts, and they average 19.1 hits and 19 blocked shots per game.
Walker recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/24/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|24:50
|Home
|L 3-1
|11/22/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|20:27
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/19/2023
|Blue Jackets
|2
|0
|2
|19:49
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/18/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|1
|0
|22:23
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/15/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|0
|1
|24:03
|Away
|W 3-1
|11/11/2023
|Kings
|2
|0
|2
|22:53
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/10/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|24:17
|Away
|W 6-3
|11/7/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|23:34
|Away
|L 2-1
|11/4/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|20:48
|Home
|L 5-0
|11/3/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|19:39
|Away
|W 5-1
Flyers vs. Islanders game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and MSGSN
