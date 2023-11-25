On Saturday at 7:30 PM ET, the New York Islanders square off with the Philadelphia Flyers. Is Sebastian Aho going to light the lamp in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Sebastian Aho score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Aho stats and insights

  • Aho is yet to score through 19 games this season.
  • He has taken zero shots in one game versus the Flyers this season, but has not scored.
  • Aho has picked up two assists on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Flyers defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Flyers are giving up 58 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 13th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Flyers have one shutout, and they average 15.5 hits and 17.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Aho recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/24/2023 Senators 0 0 0 1:28 Away W 5-3
11/22/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 13:19 Home W 3-2
11/18/2023 Flames 1 0 1 17:10 Away W 5-4 SO
11/16/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 16:43 Away L 4-3 SO
11/15/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 15:19 Away L 4-3 OT
11/13/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 14:01 Away L 4-1
11/11/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 20:10 Home L 4-1
11/9/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 18:31 Away L 5-2
11/7/2023 Wild 1 0 1 12:46 Home L 4-2
11/4/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 15:09 Home L 4-3 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Islanders vs. Flyers game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and MSGSN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.