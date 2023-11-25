Will Sebastian Aho Score a Goal Against the Flyers on November 25?
On Saturday at 7:30 PM ET, the New York Islanders square off with the Philadelphia Flyers. Is Sebastian Aho going to light the lamp in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Sebastian Aho score a goal against the Flyers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)
Aho stats and insights
- Aho is yet to score through 19 games this season.
- He has taken zero shots in one game versus the Flyers this season, but has not scored.
- Aho has picked up two assists on the power play.
Flyers defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Flyers are giving up 58 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 13th in the league.
- So far this season, the Flyers have one shutout, and they average 15.5 hits and 17.3 blocked shots per game.
Aho recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/24/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|1:28
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/22/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|13:19
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/18/2023
|Flames
|1
|0
|1
|17:10
|Away
|W 5-4 SO
|11/16/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|16:43
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/15/2023
|Canucks
|1
|0
|1
|15:19
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/13/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|14:01
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/11/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|20:10
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/9/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|18:31
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/7/2023
|Wild
|1
|0
|1
|12:46
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/4/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|15:09
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
Islanders vs. Flyers game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and MSGSN
