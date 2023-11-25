The Toronto Maple Leafs' upcoming contest versus the Pittsburgh Penguins is set for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Simon Benoit light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Simon Benoit score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Benoit stats and insights

Benoit is yet to score through five games this season.

This is his first game of the season against the Penguins.

Benoit has no points on the power play.

Penguins defensive stats

On defense, the Penguins have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, giving up 50 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks sixth.

So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents five times while averaging 14.2 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.

Maple Leafs vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SportsNet PT

ESPN+ and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

