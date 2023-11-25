Will Simon Benoit Score a Goal Against the Penguins on November 25?
The Toronto Maple Leafs' upcoming contest versus the Pittsburgh Penguins is set for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Simon Benoit light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Simon Benoit score a goal against the Penguins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Benoit stats and insights
- Benoit is yet to score through five games this season.
- This is his first game of the season against the Penguins.
- Benoit has no points on the power play.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Penguins defensive stats
- On defense, the Penguins have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, giving up 50 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks sixth.
- So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents five times while averaging 14.2 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Maple Leafs vs. Penguins game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.