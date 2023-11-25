Should you wager on Simon Holmstrom to light the lamp when the New York Islanders and the Philadelphia Flyers go head to head on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Simon Holmstrom score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +390 (Bet $10 to win $39.00 if he scores a goal)

Holmstrom stats and insights

  • In five of 18 games this season, Holmstrom has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • In one game versus the Flyers this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.
  • Holmstrom has zero points on the power play.
  • Holmstrom averages 0.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 29.4%.

Flyers defensive stats

  • The Flyers have conceded 58 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 13th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.5 hits and 17.3 blocked shots per game.

Holmstrom recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/24/2023 Senators 1 1 0 13:26 Away W 5-3
11/22/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 14:01 Home W 3-2
11/18/2023 Flames 0 0 0 15:54 Away W 5-4 SO
11/16/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 12:31 Away L 4-3 SO
11/15/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 18:40 Away L 4-3 OT
11/13/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 14:17 Away L 4-1
11/11/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 17:16 Home L 4-1
11/9/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 14:17 Away L 5-2
11/7/2023 Wild 0 0 0 13:39 Home L 4-2
11/4/2023 Hurricanes 1 1 0 14:40 Home L 4-3 OT

Islanders vs. Flyers game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and MSGSN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

