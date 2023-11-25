SMU vs. Navy Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, November 25
Which team is going to emerge victorious on Saturday, November 25, when the SMU Mustangs and Navy Midshipmen go head to head at 12:00 PM? Our projection model sides with the Mustangs. Dive into our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.
SMU vs. Navy Predictions and Picks
|ATS Pick
|Total Pick
|Score Prediction
|SMU (-19.5)
|Over (45.5)
|SMU 36, Navy 13
SMU Betting Info (2023)
- The Mustangs have a 91.7% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.
- The Mustangs have five wins in 10 games against the spread this year.
- SMU has an ATS record of 4-1 when playing as at least 19.5-point favorites.
- The Mustangs have played 10 games this season and three of them have gone over the total.
- The point total average for SMU games this season is 60.1, 14.6 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.
Navy Betting Info (2023)
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 12.5% chance of a victory for the Midshipmen.
- The Midshipmen are 4-5-0 against the spread this season.
- Navy is 0-1 against the spread when an underdog by 19.5 points or more this year.
- The teams have hit the over in three of the Midshipmen's nine games with a set total.
- The average point total for Navy this season is 0.9 points higher than this game's over/under.
Mustangs vs. Midshipmen 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|SMU
|40.3
|18
|51
|12.2
|31.3
|22.8
|Navy
|18.7
|19.3
|21.3
|15.2
|18.7
|20
