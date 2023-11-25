SMU vs. Navy: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 25
The SMU Mustangs (9-2) carry college football's 24th-ranked rushing D into a clash with the Navy Midshipmen (5-5), who have the No. 14 rushing offense in the country, on Saturday, November 25, 2023. The Mustangs are heavy, 18.5-point favorites. An over/under of 45.5 points has been set for the contest.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the SMU vs. Navy matchup.
SMU vs. Navy Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: University Park, Texas
- Venue: Gerald J. Ford Stadium
SMU vs. Navy Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|SMU Moneyline
|Navy Moneyline
|BetMGM
|SMU (-18.5)
|45.5
|-1200
|+750
|FanDuel
|SMU (-18.5)
|45.5
|-1050
|+660
SMU vs. Navy Betting Trends
- SMU has compiled a 5-5-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Mustangs are 4-1 ATS this season when playing as at least 18.5-point favorites.
- Navy is 4-5-0 ATS this season.
- The Midshipmen have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 18.5-point underdogs.
SMU & Navy 2023 Futures Odds
|SMU
|To Win the National Champ.
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
|Navy
|To Win the AAC
|+10000
|Bet $100 to win $10000
