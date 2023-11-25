When the San Jose Sharks square off against the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, will Tomas Hertl light the lamp? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Tomas Hertl score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)

Hertl stats and insights

In four of 20 games this season, Hertl has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In two games against the Canucks this season, he has attempted six shots and scored one goal.

He has two goals on the power play, and also four assists.

Hertl averages 2.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.5%.

Canucks defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Canucks are one of the stingiest units in the league, giving up 52 goals in total (only 2.5 per game) which ranks seventh.

So far this season, the Canucks have two shutouts, and they average 19.1 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Hertl recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/24/2023 Canadiens 2 0 2 22:41 Home L 3-2 SO 11/22/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 21:25 Away L 7-1 11/20/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 22:31 Away L 3-1 11/16/2023 Blues 0 0 0 19:04 Home W 5-1 11/14/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 21:33 Home L 5-3 11/12/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 20:22 Away L 4-1 11/10/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 22:10 Away L 5-0 11/9/2023 Oilers 2 1 1 20:26 Home W 3-2 11/7/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 22:47 Home W 2-1 11/4/2023 Penguins 2 0 2 21:49 Home L 10-2

Sharks vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA

ESPN+ and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

