Tomas Hertl will be among those on the ice Saturday when his San Jose Sharks play the Vancouver Canucks at SAP Center at San Jose. Prop bets for Hertl in that upcoming Sharks-Canucks matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Tomas Hertl vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA

ESPN+ and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -182)

0.5 points (Over odds: -182) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +105)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hertl Season Stats Insights

Hertl has averaged 20:58 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -16).

In four of 20 games this season, Hertl has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Hertl has a point in 10 games this season (out of 20), including multiple points four times.

Hertl has an assist in seven of 20 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

Hertl's implied probability to go over his point total is 64.5% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 48.8% of Hertl going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Hertl Stats vs. the Canucks

The Canucks have conceded 52 goals in total (only 2.5 per game), which ranks seventh in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team has a league-best goal differential at +33.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 20 Games 6 14 Points 4 4 Goals 2 10 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.