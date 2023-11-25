Travis Konecny Game Preview: Flyers vs. Islanders - November 25
Travis Konecny and the Philadelphia Flyers will play the New York Islanders at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, at UBS Arena. Prop bets for Konecny in that upcoming Flyers-Islanders matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.
Travis Konecny vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and MSGSN
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -161)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)
Konecny Season Stats Insights
- In 20 games this season, Konecny has a plus-minus rating of +9, while averaging 18:30 on the ice per game.
- In eight of 20 games this season, Konecny has scored a goal, with three of those games resulting in multiple goals.
- In 10 of 20 games this season, Konecny has registered a point, and five of those games included multiple points.
- Konecny has an assist in four of 20 games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.
- Konecny's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 61.7% that he hits the over.
- There is an implied probability of 38.5% of Konecny going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.
Konecny Stats vs. the Islanders
- The Islanders have conceded 60 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 16th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- The team's goal differential (-9) ranks 24th in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. New York
|20
|Games
|4
|15
|Points
|0
|11
|Goals
|0
|4
|Assists
|0
