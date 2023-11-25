Travis Konecny and the Philadelphia Flyers will play the New York Islanders at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, at UBS Arena. Prop bets for Konecny in that upcoming Flyers-Islanders matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Travis Konecny vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -161)

0.5 points (Over odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Flyers vs Islanders Game Info

Konecny Season Stats Insights

In 20 games this season, Konecny has a plus-minus rating of +9, while averaging 18:30 on the ice per game.

In eight of 20 games this season, Konecny has scored a goal, with three of those games resulting in multiple goals.

In 10 of 20 games this season, Konecny has registered a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

Konecny has an assist in four of 20 games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Konecny's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 61.7% that he hits the over.

There is an implied probability of 38.5% of Konecny going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Konecny Stats vs. the Islanders

The Islanders have conceded 60 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 16th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-9) ranks 24th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 20 Games 4 15 Points 0 11 Goals 0 4 Assists 0

