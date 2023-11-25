For people wanting to wager on the upcoming game between the Philadelphia Flyers and the New York Islanders on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET, is Travis Sanheim a player who is likely find the back of the net? We break it all down in the piece below.

Will Travis Sanheim score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Sanheim stats and insights

In two of 20 games this season, Sanheim has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has not scored against the Islanders this season in one game (two shots).

He has picked up four assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He has a 5.0% shooting percentage, attempting 2.0 shots per game.

Islanders defensive stats

The Islanders have conceded 60 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 16th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 19.1 hits and 19 blocked shots per game.

Sanheim recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/24/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 26:36 Home L 3-1 11/22/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 27:49 Away L 3-2 11/19/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 24:28 Home W 5-2 11/18/2023 Golden Knights 2 0 2 26:01 Home W 4-3 OT 11/15/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 28:31 Away W 3-1 11/11/2023 Kings 0 0 0 26:46 Away W 4-2 11/10/2023 Ducks 3 1 2 25:14 Away W 6-3 11/7/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 27:08 Away L 2-1 11/4/2023 Kings 0 0 0 29:14 Home L 5-0 11/3/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 24:04 Away W 5-1

Flyers vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and MSGSN

ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

