Travis Sanheim Game Preview: Flyers vs. Islanders - November 25
The Philadelphia Flyers, with Travis Sanheim, are in action Saturday versus the New York Islanders at UBS Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:30 PM ET. Prop bets for Sanheim in that upcoming Flyers-Islanders game are available, so check out our stats to help you.
Travis Sanheim vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)
Sanheim Season Stats Insights
- Sanheim has averaged 26:05 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -5).
- In two of 20 games this year, Sanheim has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.
- Sanheim has a point in 10 games this season (out of 20), including multiple points four times.
- Sanheim has an assist in 10 of 20 games this year, with multiple assists on four occasions.
- The implied probability that Sanheim goes over his points over/under is 50%, based on the odds.
- Sanheim has an implied probability of 43.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.
Sanheim Stats vs. the Islanders
- The Islanders are 16th in goals allowed, conceding 60 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.
- The team's -9 goal differential ranks 24th in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. New York
|20
|Games
|5
|16
|Points
|1
|2
|Goals
|1
|14
|Assists
|0
