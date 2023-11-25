The Philadelphia Flyers, with Travis Sanheim, are in action Saturday versus the New York Islanders at UBS Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:30 PM ET. Prop bets for Sanheim in that upcoming Flyers-Islanders game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Travis Sanheim vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Flyers vs Islanders Game Info

Sanheim Season Stats Insights

Sanheim has averaged 26:05 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -5).

In two of 20 games this year, Sanheim has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.

Sanheim has a point in 10 games this season (out of 20), including multiple points four times.

Sanheim has an assist in 10 of 20 games this year, with multiple assists on four occasions.

The implied probability that Sanheim goes over his points over/under is 50%, based on the odds.

Sanheim has an implied probability of 43.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sanheim Stats vs. the Islanders

The Islanders are 16th in goals allowed, conceding 60 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

The team's -9 goal differential ranks 24th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 20 Games 5 16 Points 1 2 Goals 1 14 Assists 0

