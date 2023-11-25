In the upcoming contest against the Pittsburgh Penguins, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we expect Tyler Bertuzzi to score a goal for the Toronto Maple Leafs? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to determine which prop bets you should be thinking about.

Will Tyler Bertuzzi score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)

Bertuzzi stats and insights

In four of 18 games this season, Bertuzzi has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Penguins.

He has scored two goals, but has no assists, on the power play.

He takes 2.4 shots per game, and converts 9.1% of them.

Penguins defensive stats

The Penguins have given up 50 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks sixth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents five times while averaging 14.2 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.

Bertuzzi recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/24/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 16:03 Away L 4-3 OT 11/19/2023 Wild 0 0 0 16:15 Away W 4-3 OT 11/17/2023 Red Wings 2 1 1 15:48 Away W 3-2 11/11/2023 Canucks 2 0 2 14:58 Home W 5-2 11/10/2023 Flames 0 0 0 17:16 Home W 5-4 SO 11/8/2023 Senators 1 1 0 16:36 Home L 6-3 11/6/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 17:13 Home W 6-5 OT 11/4/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 16:33 Home L 6-4 11/2/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 11:32 Away L 3-2 SO 10/31/2023 Kings 0 0 0 14:00 Home L 4-1

Maple Leafs vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SportsNet PT

ESPN+ and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

