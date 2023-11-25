Tyler Bertuzzi will be among those on the ice Saturday when his Toronto Maple Leafs face the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena. Looking to bet on Bertuzzi's props versus the Penguins? Scroll down for stats and information.

Tyler Bertuzzi vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SportsNet PT

ESPN+ and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Bertuzzi Season Stats Insights

Bertuzzi's plus-minus rating this season, in 15:50 per game on the ice, is +4.

Bertuzzi has a goal in four games this year through 18 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Bertuzzi has recorded a point in a game six times this year over 18 games played, with multiple points in two games.

Bertuzzi has posted an assist in a game three times this season in 18 games played, including multiple assists once.

Bertuzzi's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 46.5% that he goes over.

The implied probability of Bertuzzi going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 31.2%.

Bertuzzi Stats vs. the Penguins

The Penguins have given up 50 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks sixth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's +10 goal differential ranks ninth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh 18 Games 1 8 Points 1 4 Goals 0 4 Assists 1

