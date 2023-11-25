On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the New Jersey Devils square off with the Buffalo Sabres. Is Tyler Toffoli going to light the lamp in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Tyler Toffoli score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +140 (Bet $10 to win $14.00 if he scores a goal)

Toffoli stats and insights

  • Toffoli has scored in six of 18 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
  • In one game against the Sabres this season, he has taken four shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • Toffoli has picked up three goals and four assists on the power play.
  • Toffoli's shooting percentage is 14.5%, and he averages 3.4 shots per game.

Sabres defensive stats

  • The Sabres have given up 63 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 19th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.7 hits and 15.7 blocked shots per game.

Toffoli recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/24/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 21:37 Home L 2-1
11/22/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 18:07 Away L 4-0
11/18/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 17:57 Home L 5-3
11/16/2023 Penguins 1 1 0 18:19 Away W 5-2
11/14/2023 Jets 0 0 0 17:17 Away L 6-3
11/10/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 19:34 Home L 4-2
11/7/2023 Avalanche 2 1 1 15:52 Away L 6-3
11/5/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 16:51 Away W 4-2
11/3/2023 Blues 0 0 0 16:39 Away L 4-1
11/2/2023 Wild 1 0 1 18:52 Away W 5-3

Devils vs. Sabres game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and MSG-B
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

