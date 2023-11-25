The New Jersey Devils, with Tyler Toffoli, will be on the ice Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Buffalo Sabres. Prop bets for Toffoli in that upcoming Devils-Sabres matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Tyler Toffoli vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and MSG-B

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -238)

0.5 points (Over odds: -238) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)

Devils vs Sabres Game Info

Toffoli Season Stats Insights

Toffoli has averaged 17:37 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -12).

In Toffoli's 18 games played this season he's scored in six of them and netted multiple goals in two.

Toffoli has a point in 11 games this year (out of 18), including multiple points three times.

In seven of 18 games this season, Toffoli has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Toffoli's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 70.4% that he hits the over.

Toffoli has an implied probability of 47.6% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Toffoli Stats vs. the Sabres

The Sabres are 19th in goals allowed, conceding 63 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-6) ranks 20th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 18 Games 3 16 Points 4 9 Goals 2 7 Assists 2

