Tyler Toffoli Game Preview: Devils vs. Sabres - November 25
The New Jersey Devils, with Tyler Toffoli, will be on the ice Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Buffalo Sabres. Prop bets for Toffoli in that upcoming Devils-Sabres matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Tyler Toffoli vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and MSG-B
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -238)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Devils vs Sabres Game Info
|Devils vs Sabres Prediction
|Devils vs Sabres Odds/Over/Under
|Devils vs Sabres Betting Trends & Stats
|Devils vs Sabres Player Props
|How to Watch Devils vs Sabres
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Toffoli Season Stats Insights
- Toffoli has averaged 17:37 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -12).
- In Toffoli's 18 games played this season he's scored in six of them and netted multiple goals in two.
- Toffoli has a point in 11 games this year (out of 18), including multiple points three times.
- In seven of 18 games this season, Toffoli has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.
- Toffoli's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 70.4% that he hits the over.
- Toffoli has an implied probability of 47.6% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Toffoli Stats vs. the Sabres
- The Sabres are 19th in goals allowed, conceding 63 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.
- The team's goal differential (-6) ranks 20th in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Buffalo
|18
|Games
|3
|16
|Points
|4
|9
|Goals
|2
|7
|Assists
|2
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.