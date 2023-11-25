Should you bet on Tyson Foerster to light the lamp when the Philadelphia Flyers and the New York Islanders meet up on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Tyson Foerster score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +370 (Bet $10 to win $37.00 if he scores a goal)

Foerster stats and insights

Foerster has scored in one of 19 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

In one game versus the Islanders this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.

He has one goal on the power play, and also one assist.

Foerster averages 1.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 2.9%.

Islanders defensive stats

The Islanders are 16th in goals allowed, giving up 60 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Islanders have three shutouts, and they average 19.1 hits and 19 blocked shots per game.

Foerster recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/24/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 20:25 Home L 3-1 11/22/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 17:51 Away L 3-2 11/19/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 17:30 Home W 5-2 11/18/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 16:31 Home W 4-3 OT 11/15/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 20:01 Away W 3-1 11/11/2023 Kings 0 0 0 16:58 Away W 4-2 11/10/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 14:45 Away W 6-3 11/7/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 14:14 Away L 2-1 11/4/2023 Kings 0 0 0 14:49 Home L 5-0 11/3/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 16:42 Away W 5-1

Flyers vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and MSGSN

ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.