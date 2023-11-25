Tyson Foerster Game Preview: Flyers vs. Islanders - November 25
Tyson Foerster and the Philadelphia Flyers will play the New York Islanders at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023. Looking to bet on Foerster's props? Here is some information to assist you.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Tyson Foerster vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Flyers vs Islanders Game Info
|Flyers vs Islanders Prediction
|Flyers vs Islanders Odds/Over/Under
|Flyers vs Islanders Betting Trends & Stats
|Flyers vs Islanders Player Props
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Foerster Season Stats Insights
- Foerster has averaged 15:17 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +5).
- In one of 19 games this year, Foerster has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.
- Foerster has a point in four games this season through 19 games played, but none of those games resulted in a multi-point effort.
- Foerster has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in three of 19 games played.
- Foerster's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 46.5% that he goes over.
- The implied probability of Foerster going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 32.3%.
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Foerster Stats vs. the Islanders
- The Islanders are 16th in goals allowed, giving up 60 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.
- The team has the league's 24th-ranked goal differential (-9).
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. New York
|19
|Games
|1
|4
|Points
|0
|1
|Goals
|0
|3
|Assists
|0
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.