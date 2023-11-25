Tyson Foerster and the Philadelphia Flyers will play the New York Islanders at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023. Looking to bet on Foerster's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Tyson Foerster vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Flyers vs Islanders Game Info

Foerster Season Stats Insights

Foerster has averaged 15:17 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +5).

In one of 19 games this year, Foerster has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

Foerster has a point in four games this season through 19 games played, but none of those games resulted in a multi-point effort.

Foerster has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in three of 19 games played.

Foerster's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 46.5% that he goes over.

The implied probability of Foerster going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 32.3%.

Foerster Stats vs. the Islanders

The Islanders are 16th in goals allowed, giving up 60 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the league's 24th-ranked goal differential (-9).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 19 Games 1 4 Points 0 1 Goals 0 3 Assists 0

