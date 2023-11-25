On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Buffalo Sabres match up against the New Jersey Devils. Is Tyson Jost going to score a goal in this matchup? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Tyson Jost score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Jost stats and insights

In one of 15 games this season, Jost scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has taken zero shots in one game against the Devils this season, but has not scored.

Jost has no points on the power play.

He has a 5.6% shooting percentage, attempting 0.9 shots per game.

Devils defensive stats

The Devils are 24th in goals allowed, conceding 67 total goals (3.7 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Devils have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.6 hits and 12.3 blocked shots per game.

Jost recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/24/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 11:51 Home W 3-2 11/22/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 10:18 Away L 4-3 OT 11/17/2023 Jets 0 0 0 8:38 Away L 3-2 11/14/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 10:07 Home L 5-2 11/11/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 12:53 Away L 4-0 11/10/2023 Wild 0 0 0 10:29 Home W 3-2 11/7/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 13:08 Away L 3-2 OT 11/4/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 12:50 Away W 6-4 11/1/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 11:16 Away W 5-2 10/29/2023 Avalanche 1 1 0 9:37 Home W 4-0

Sabres vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and MSG-B

ESPN+, MSG, and MSG-B Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

