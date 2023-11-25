Will Tyson Jost Score a Goal Against the Devils on November 25?
On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Buffalo Sabres match up against the New Jersey Devils. Is Tyson Jost going to score a goal in this matchup? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Tyson Jost score a goal against the Devils?
Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)
Jost stats and insights
- In one of 15 games this season, Jost scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has taken zero shots in one game against the Devils this season, but has not scored.
- Jost has no points on the power play.
- He has a 5.6% shooting percentage, attempting 0.9 shots per game.
Devils defensive stats
- The Devils are 24th in goals allowed, conceding 67 total goals (3.7 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Devils have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.6 hits and 12.3 blocked shots per game.
Jost recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/24/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|11:51
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/22/2023
|Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|10:18
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/17/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|8:38
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/14/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|10:07
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/11/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|12:53
|Away
|L 4-0
|11/10/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|10:29
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/7/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|13:08
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|11/4/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|12:50
|Away
|W 6-4
|11/1/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|11:16
|Away
|W 5-2
|10/29/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|1
|0
|9:37
|Home
|W 4-0
Sabres vs. Devils game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and MSG-B
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
