The UCLA Bruins (7-4) square off against a fellow Pac-12 opponent when they host the California Golden Bears (5-6) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at the Rose Bowl.

UCLA owns the 43rd-ranked offense this year (423.5 yards per game), and has been even more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking 12th-best with only 298.7 yards allowed per game. Cal has not been getting things done on defense, ranking 20th-worst with 419.2 total yards given up per game. It has been more productive offensively, compiling 403.4 total yards per contest (54th-ranked).

In the story below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup on ESPN.

UCLA vs. Cal Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Pasadena, California

Pasadena, California Venue: Rose Bowl

How to Watch Week 13 Games

UCLA vs. Cal Key Statistics

UCLA Cal 423.5 (50th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 403.4 (64th) 298.7 (9th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 419.2 (95th) 201.7 (15th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 186.4 (29th) 221.8 (68th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 217.0 (79th) 18 (89th) Turnovers (Rank) 22 (123rd) 21 (11th) Takeaways (Rank) 21 (11th)

UCLA Stats Leaders

Dante Moore has compiled 1,344 yards (122.2 ypg) on 91-of-175 passing with 10 touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season.

Carson Steele has racked up 793 yards on 155 carries while finding paydirt six times as a runner.

Tomarion Harden has collected 675 yards on 126 carries, scoring six times.

Logan Loya has hauled in 49 catches for 562 yards (51.1 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone four times as a receiver.

J.Michael Sturdivant has grabbed 29 passes while averaging 39.8 yards per game and scoring three touchdowns.

Moliki Matavao has been the target of 19 passes and racked up 10 receptions for 242 yards, an average of 22.0 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

Cal Stats Leaders

Fernando Mendoza has thrown for 1,269 yards on 62.2% passing while recording 11 touchdown passes with five interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Jaydn Ott, has carried the ball 208 times for 1,181 yards (107.4 per game) with 11 touchdowns.

Isaiah Ifanse has collected 365 yards (on 70 attempts) with seven touchdowns.

Jeremiah Hunter has racked up 574 receiving yards on 51 receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring five touchdowns as a receiver.

Trond Grizzell has caught 33 passes and compiled 498 receiving yards (45.3 per game) with five touchdowns.

Taj Davis has racked up 387 reciving yards (35.2 ypg) and three touchdowns this season.

