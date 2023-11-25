Will Victor Olofsson Score a Goal Against the Devils on November 25?
When the Buffalo Sabres take on the New Jersey Devils on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, will Victor Olofsson score a goal? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.
Will Victor Olofsson score a goal against the Devils?
Odds to score a goal this game: +410 (Bet $10 to win $41.00 if he scores a goal)
Olofsson stats and insights
- Olofsson has scored in one of 14 games this season, but it was multiple goals in that game.
- In one game against the Devils this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken two of them.
- Olofsson has picked up two assists on the power play.
- He takes 1.1 shots per game, and converts 9.1% of them.
Devils defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Devils are allowing 67 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 24th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Devils have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.6 hits and 12.3 blocked shots per game.
Olofsson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/24/2023
|Penguins
|2
|0
|2
|14:09
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/22/2023
|Capitals
|2
|0
|2
|9:49
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/19/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|15:17
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/17/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|11:50
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/14/2023
|Bruins
|2
|2
|0
|13:58
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/11/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|12:04
|Away
|L 4-0
|11/7/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|9:11
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|11/4/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|8:42
|Away
|W 6-4
|10/27/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|9:50
|Away
|L 5-4
|10/24/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|11:41
|Away
|W 6-4
Sabres vs. Devils game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and MSG-B
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
