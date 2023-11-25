When the Buffalo Sabres take on the New Jersey Devils on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, will Victor Olofsson score a goal? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will Victor Olofsson score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +410 (Bet $10 to win $41.00 if he scores a goal)

Olofsson stats and insights

Olofsson has scored in one of 14 games this season, but it was multiple goals in that game.

In one game against the Devils this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken two of them.

Olofsson has picked up two assists on the power play.

He takes 1.1 shots per game, and converts 9.1% of them.

Devils defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Devils are allowing 67 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 24th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Devils have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.6 hits and 12.3 blocked shots per game.

Olofsson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/24/2023 Penguins 2 0 2 14:09 Home W 3-2 11/22/2023 Capitals 2 0 2 9:49 Away L 4-3 OT 11/19/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 15:17 Away W 3-2 11/17/2023 Jets 0 0 0 11:50 Away L 3-2 11/14/2023 Bruins 2 2 0 13:58 Home L 5-2 11/11/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 12:04 Away L 4-0 11/7/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 9:11 Away L 3-2 OT 11/4/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 8:42 Away W 6-4 10/27/2023 Devils 0 0 0 9:50 Away L 5-4 10/24/2023 Senators 0 0 0 11:41 Away W 6-4

Sabres vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and MSG-B

ESPN+, MSG, and MSG-B Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

