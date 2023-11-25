In the upcoming game versus the Vancouver Canucks, which starts at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we bet on William Eklund to light the lamp for the San Jose Sharks? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to determine which player props you should be considering.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will William Eklund score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Eklund stats and insights

Eklund has scored in four of 20 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In two games against the Canucks this season, he has taken three shots, but has not scored a goal.

On the power play, Eklund has accumulated three goals and one assist.

He has a 14.8% shooting percentage, attempting 1.4 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Canucks defensive stats

The Canucks have conceded 52 goals in total (just 2.5 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19.1 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Eklund recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/24/2023 Canadiens 2 1 1 19:20 Home L 3-2 SO 11/22/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 18:45 Away L 7-1 11/20/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 20:01 Away L 3-1 11/16/2023 Blues 1 1 0 14:09 Home W 5-1 11/14/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 19:10 Home L 5-3 11/12/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 21:13 Away L 4-1 11/10/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 20:00 Away L 5-0 11/9/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 21:08 Home W 3-2 11/7/2023 Flyers 1 1 0 21:54 Home W 2-1 11/4/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 20:21 Home L 10-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sharks vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA

ESPN+ and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.