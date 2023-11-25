William Eklund will be among those on the ice Saturday when his San Jose Sharks meet the Vancouver Canucks at SAP Center at San Jose. Prop bets for Eklund in that upcoming Sharks-Canucks matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

William Eklund vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

Eklund Season Stats Insights

In 20 games this season, Eklund has a plus-minus rating of -10, while averaging 18:12 on the ice per game.

Eklund has a goal in four games this season through 20 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Eklund has a point in seven of 20 games played this year, with multiple points in one of them.

Eklund has an assist in four of 20 games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

The implied probability is 45.5% that Eklund hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Eklund has an implied probability of 30.3% of going over his assist prop bet.

Eklund Stats vs. the Canucks

The Canucks have given up 52 goals in total (only 2.5 per game), which ranks seventh in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's +33 goal differential leads in the league.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 20 Games 2 8 Points 0 4 Goals 0 4 Assists 0

