Will William Nylander Score a Goal Against the Penguins on November 25?
Should you wager on William Nylander to score a goal when the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Pittsburgh Penguins go head to head on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.
Will William Nylander score a goal against the Penguins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +125 (Bet $10 to win $12.50 if he scores a goal)
Nylander stats and insights
- In 10 of 18 games this season, Nylander has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
- He has not played against the Penguins yet this season.
- Nylander has picked up five goals and five assists on the power play.
- Nylander's shooting percentage is 15.0%, and he averages 4.4 shots per game.
Penguins defensive stats
- On defense, the Penguins are one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 50 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks sixth.
- So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents five times. They are averaging 14.2 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.
Nylander recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/24/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|22:12
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/19/2023
|Wild
|2
|1
|1
|23:09
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/17/2023
|Red Wings
|3
|1
|2
|20:31
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/11/2023
|Canucks
|1
|1
|0
|17:21
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/10/2023
|Flames
|3
|2
|1
|20:46
|Home
|W 5-4 SO
|11/8/2023
|Senators
|2
|1
|1
|16:20
|Home
|L 6-3
|11/6/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|19:16
|Home
|W 6-5 OT
|11/4/2023
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|19:23
|Home
|L 6-4
|11/2/2023
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|18:54
|Away
|L 3-2 SO
|10/31/2023
|Kings
|1
|0
|1
|18:54
|Home
|L 4-1
Maple Leafs vs. Penguins game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and SportsNet PT
