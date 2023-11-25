Should you wager on William Nylander to score a goal when the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Pittsburgh Penguins go head to head on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.

Will William Nylander score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +125 (Bet $10 to win $12.50 if he scores a goal)

Nylander stats and insights

  • In 10 of 18 games this season, Nylander has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
  • He has not played against the Penguins yet this season.
  • Nylander has picked up five goals and five assists on the power play.
  • Nylander's shooting percentage is 15.0%, and he averages 4.4 shots per game.

Penguins defensive stats

  • On defense, the Penguins are one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 50 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks sixth.
  • So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents five times. They are averaging 14.2 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.

Nylander recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/24/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 22:12 Away L 4-3 OT
11/19/2023 Wild 2 1 1 23:09 Away W 4-3 OT
11/17/2023 Red Wings 3 1 2 20:31 Away W 3-2
11/11/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 17:21 Home W 5-2
11/10/2023 Flames 3 2 1 20:46 Home W 5-4 SO
11/8/2023 Senators 2 1 1 16:20 Home L 6-3
11/6/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 19:16 Home W 6-5 OT
11/4/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 19:23 Home L 6-4
11/2/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 18:54 Away L 3-2 SO
10/31/2023 Kings 1 0 1 18:54 Home L 4-1

Maple Leafs vs. Penguins game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and SportsNet PT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

