William Nylander will be among those on the ice Saturday when his Toronto Maple Leafs face the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena. If you'd like to wager on Nylander's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

William Nylander vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

1.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 assists (Over odds: -154)

Nylander Season Stats Insights

Nylander has averaged 19:51 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +2).

In 10 of 18 games this year Nylander has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

Nylander has a point in 17 of 18 games this year, with multiple points in seven of them.

In 14 of 18 games this year, Nylander has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Nylander's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 45.5% that he hits the over.

The implied probability of Nylander going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 60.6%.

Nylander Stats vs. the Penguins

The Penguins have given up 50 goals in total (2.6 per game), the sixth-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's goal differential (+10) ranks ninth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh 18 Games 3 27 Points 5 12 Goals 3 15 Assists 2

