Saturday's game that pits the Wisconsin Badgers (3-2) against the Boston College Eagles (3-3) at Suncoast Credit Union Arena has a projected final score of 67-62 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Wisconsin, who we project as slightly favored in this matchup. Tipoff is at 5:00 PM on November 25.

The Badgers' last game on Friday ended in a 65-62 loss to Arkansas.

Wisconsin vs. Boston College Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida

Wisconsin vs. Boston College Score Prediction

Prediction: Wisconsin 67, Boston College 62

Other Big Ten Predictions

Wisconsin Schedule Analysis

The Badgers have two losses against Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 13th-most in the country.

The Eagles have tied for the 14th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation according to the RPI (two).

Wisconsin 2023-24 Best Wins

66-64 at home over South Dakota State (No. 79) on November 14

74-52 at home over Western Illinois (No. 105) on November 9

62-51 at home over Milwaukee (No. 165) on November 7

Wisconsin Leaders

Ronnie Porter: 11.8 PTS, 7.4 REB, 4.4 STL, 38.3 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26)

11.8 PTS, 7.4 REB, 4.4 STL, 38.3 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26) Serah Williams: 13.4 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.2 STL, 2.2 BLK, 42.6 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7)

13.4 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.2 STL, 2.2 BLK, 42.6 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7) Sania Copeland: 8.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 51.6 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (9-for-21)

8.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 51.6 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (9-for-21) Brooke Schramek: 9.4 PTS, 35.6 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (6-for-20)

9.4 PTS, 35.6 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (6-for-20) D'Yanis Jimenez: 10.6 PTS, 42.5 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (4-for-8)

Wisconsin Performance Insights

The Badgers outscore opponents by 2.8 points per game (posting 64.2 points per game, 216th in college basketball, and conceding 61.4 per contest, 141st in college basketball) and have a +14 scoring differential.

