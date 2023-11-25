The Wisconsin Badgers versus the Minnesota Golden Gophers is a game to see for fans of Wisconsin college football on a Week 13 slate that includes a lot of exciting matchups.

Watch every important college football game this season on Fubo and ESPN+!

Click here for how to watch information on this week's Top 25 games!

College Football Games to Watch in Wisconsin on TV This Week

Wisconsin Badgers at Minnesota Golden Gophers

  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 25
  • Venue: Huntington Bank Stadium
  • TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live Stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Wisconsin (-2.5)

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ and watch college football all season long!

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.