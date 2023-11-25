Big Ten opponents match up when the Wisconsin Badgers (6-5) and the Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-6) play on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Huntington Bank Stadium.

Wisconsin ranks 82nd in total offense (366.5 yards per game) and 35th in total defense (335.5 yards allowed per game) this season. Minnesota's offense has been bottom-25 in total offense this season, posting 304.1 total yards per game, which ranks 11th-worst in the FBS. Defensively, it ranks 59th with 370.4 total yards ceded per contest.

Wisconsin vs. Minnesota Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Wisconsin vs. Minnesota Key Statistics

Wisconsin Minnesota 366.5 (87th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 304.1 (124th) 335.5 (31st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 370.4 (53rd) 153.7 (72nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 152.2 (76th) 212.7 (83rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 151.9 (126th) 15 (60th) Turnovers (Rank) 14 (48th) 14 (84th) Takeaways (Rank) 18 (31st)

Wisconsin Stats Leaders

Tanner Mordecai has thrown for 1,543 yards (140.3 ypg) to lead Wisconsin, completing 64.7% of his passes and collecting four touchdown passes compared to three interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 237 rushing yards on 68 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Braelon Allen has 819 rushing yards on 155 carries with 10 touchdowns.

Chez Mellusi has carried the ball 51 times for 306 yards (27.8 per game) and four touchdowns.

Will Pauling's leads his squad with 675 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 64 receptions (out of 102 targets) and scored three touchdowns.

Bryson Green has hauled in 25 receptions totaling 375 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Skyler Bell has been the target of 57 passes and compiled 38 grabs for 297 yards, an average of 27 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

Minnesota Stats Leaders

Athan Kaliakmanis has 1,671 passing yards, or 151.9 per game, so far this season. He has completed 52.6% of his passes and has tossed 13 touchdowns with eight interceptions.

Darius Taylor has rushed 103 times for 591 yards, with four touchdowns.

Jordan Nubin has racked up 100 carries and totaled 442 yards with two touchdowns.

Daniel Jackson paces his team with 710 receiving yards on 48 receptions with seven touchdowns.

Corey Crooms has 28 receptions (on 56 targets) for a total of 376 yards (34.2 yards per game) this year.

Brevyn Spann-Ford's 44 targets have resulted in 23 grabs for 226 yards and two touchdowns.

