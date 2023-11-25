The Wisconsin Badgers (6-5) and the Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-6) meet with Paul Bunyan's Axe on the line on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Huntington Bank Stadium. The Badgers are favored by only 2.5 points in the outing. The contest's point total is set at 43.5.

Wisconsin has the 102nd-ranked offense this season (22.4 points per game), and has been better on the other side of the ball, ranking 25th-best with only 19.4 points allowed per game. Minnesota has been sputtering on offense, ranking 10th-worst with 304.1 total yards per game. It has been more effective on defense, giving up 370.4 total yards per contest (58th-ranked).

Wisconsin vs. Minnesota Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Huntington Bank Stadium

Huntington Bank Stadium TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Wisconsin vs Minnesota Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Wisconsin -2.5 -110 -110 43.5 -110 -110 -135 +110

Wisconsin Recent Performance

In terms of total offense, the Badgers rank -73-worst with 333.7 total yards per game over their last three contests. On defense, they rank 35th by surrendering 316.3 total yards per game over their last three games.

The Badgers have been a bottom-25 offense over their last three contests, producing 16 points per game during that stretch (-92-worst). They've been more competent on the other side of the ball, giving up 20.3 points per game (72nd-ranked).

In terms of passing offense, Wisconsin ranks 16th-worst with 219.3 passing yards per game over its last three contests. On defense, it ranks 84th by giving up 183.3 passing yards per game over its last three contests.

The last three games have seen the Badgers' rushing offense fail to produce, ranking -61-worst in the FBS in rushing yards (114.3 per game). They rank 99th defensively (133 rushing yards surrendered per contest).

The Badgers have no wins against the spread and are 1-2 overall in their last three contests.

In Wisconsin's past three games, it has hit the over once.

Week 13 Big Ten Betting Trends

Wisconsin Betting Records & Stats

Wisconsin has gone 4-5-1 ATS this season.

The Badgers have been favored by 2.5 points or more nine times this season, and covered the spread in three of those games.

Wisconsin games with a set total have hit the over four times this season (40%).

Wisconsin has won five of the nine games it was favored on the moneyline this season (55.6%).

Wisconsin is 3-3 (winning 55.6% of its games) when it have played as a moneyline favorite of -135 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Badgers a 57.4% chance to win.

Wisconsin Stats Leaders

Tanner Mordecai has racked up 1,543 yards (140.3 ypg) on 163-of-252 passing with four touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 237 rushing yards (21.5 ypg) on 68 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.

Braelon Allen has carried the ball 155 times for a team-high 819 yards on the ground and has found the end zone 10 times.

Chez Mellusi has piled up 306 yards on 51 attempts, scoring four times.

Will Pauling has hauled in 64 catches for 675 yards (61.4 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone three times as a receiver.

Bryson Green has put up a 375-yard season so far with one touchdown, hauling in 25 passes on 58 targets.

Skyler Bell's 38 receptions are good enough for 297 yards and one touchdown.

Darryl Peterson leads the team with 4.5 sacks, and also has seven TFL and 33 tackles.

Hunter Wohler is the team's tackle leader this year. He's collected 74 tackles, four TFL, one sack, and two interceptions.

Ricardo Hallman has picked off a team-leading five passes. He also has 20 tackles, three TFL, and five passes defended to his name.

