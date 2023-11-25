Will Yegor Sharangovich Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on November 25?
In the upcoming contest against the Colorado Avalanche, which begins at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we count on Yegor Sharangovich to score a goal for the Calgary Flames? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to determine which prop bets you should be thinking about.
Sharangovich stats and insights
- In five of 20 games this season, Sharangovich has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Avalanche.
- Sharangovich has zero points on the power play.
- He has a 14.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.8 shots per game.
Avalanche defensive stats
- On defense, the Avalanche are conceding 57 total goals (three per game) which ranks 12th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.3 hits and 13.4 blocked shots per game.
Sharangovich recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/24/2023
|Stars
|3
|1
|2
|14:11
|Away
|W 7-4
|11/22/2023
|Predators
|1
|1
|0
|17:14
|Away
|L 4-2
|11/20/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|13:04
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/18/2023
|Islanders
|1
|1
|0
|9:48
|Home
|L 5-4 SO
|11/16/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|11:22
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/14/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|10:31
|Away
|W 2-1
|11/11/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|13:55
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/10/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|16:12
|Away
|L 5-4 SO
|11/7/2023
|Predators
|2
|0
|2
|17:55
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/4/2023
|Kraken
|1
|1
|0
|18:43
|Away
|W 6-3
Flames vs. Avalanche game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and ALT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
